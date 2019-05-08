Coffee cup that appeared in Game of Thrones came from Paper Cup in Belfast

Keen-eyed Game of Thrones fans were sent into complete meltdown after a huge mistake was spotted in the latest episode of the final season.

Everyone has been talking about it - Twitter has blown up, news publications are writing about it and HBO has rushed to fix it.

We are of course talking about the coffee cup - but did you know it is actually from a Belfast coffee shop?

Where did the cup come from?

The cup originated from independent coffee shop, Paper Cup. Located in the Titanic Quarter in Belfast, Paper Cup is right by the main filming location for Game of Thrones.

Owned by John McKinney, he confirmed that the cast would often stop by for a caffeine boost, with Emilia Clark being the most frequent.

“She really loved bagels. She had them a lot,” John said of the Mother of Dragons’ order.

Despite what should have been the greatest piece of advertising for Paper Cup, a large majority of people incorrectly assumed it was a Starbucks cup.

The fact that Starbucks is getting all the glory for the cup doesn’t sit well with John, who said, “It takes promotion away from smaller businesses that need it, such as our, or someone else’s whose cup it could’ve been.

“It’s clearly not even from Starbucks. The nearest Starbucks is miles away.”

Why was there a coffee cup in Game of Thrones?

For those not in the know, a distinctly modern looking coffee cup made a cameo in the fourth episode of Game of Thrones of season eight.

Sitting in plain sight in front of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clark) on a table is a coffee cup.

After the episode aired, #Starbucks started trending on Twitter immediately, with fans cracking jokes about blunder.

CEO of marketing company Hollywood Branded Stacy Jones estimated that Starbucks came out of the episode with an estimated $2.3 billion of free advertising - ironic, since it wasn’t even a Starbucks coffee cup that made it to the screen.

What do Games of Thrones say about the mistake?

Game of Thrones appear to be taking the mistake in their stride, with the official Twitter account stating, “News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake.”

They also added, “#Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Using edited the episode after it aired, HBO has now removed the coffee cup from the episode.