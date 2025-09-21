Coldwater is back for more episodes - and the tension is rising 🚨📺

Coldwater will continue with two more episodes back-to-back.

The story of John and Fiona’s move to rural Scotland continues.

But where do you know the cast from?

Tensions are set to rise in Coldwater as the stakes are raised in the ITV thriller. The six-part drama marks Andrew Lincoln’s return to British television.

The Walking Dead star is back where it all started after his time on the blockbuster zombie hit. Find out why his accent is the one thing that takes me out of the show.

ITV has confirmed the start time for the latest episode, plus find out who is in the cast. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Coldwater on TV?

Still from Coldwater episode 3 | Sister Pictures/ ITV

The show is back for another double-dose of episodes. It will be on tonight (September 21) and Monday (September 22).

Coldwater will start at 9pm each night on ITV1/ STV. The full boxset is already available to watch on ITVX and STV Player.

Who is in the cast of Coldwater?

The ITV drama features a truly impressive cast beyond just Andrew Lincoln. There might not be many names, but they are very recognisable ones.

Coldwater’s cast includes:

Andrew Lincoln as John

Eve Myles as Rebecca

Ewen Bremner as Tommy

Indira Varma as Fiona

Lorn Macdonald as Angus

Sanjeev Kohli as Malky

Samuel Bottomley as Cameron

Greg Hemphill as Bobby

Lois Chimimba as Catriona

Jonathan Watson as Williams

Dylan Blore as Brick

Gilly Gilchrist as Nathan

Abigail Lawrie as Moira-Jane

Gabriel Quigley as Maggie

David Ireland as Dave

Christopher Colquhoun as Jez

Sacharissa Claxton as Pippa

Carla Langley as Kelly

Anna Hepburn as Mary

Speaking about the show, Andrew Lincoln said: “The truth is it's a brilliant script and there were options to go back to America and do other things, but I couldn't walk away from Coldwater. It was one of those scripts that was really interesting and about lots and lots of things.

“I said to David (Ireland), ‘is this a middle-aged Fight Club?’ And he went ‘absolutely not.’ Then he came back the next day and said ‘if Edward Norton and Helena Bonham-Carter had kids and then moved to the Highlands it might be that.”

Where do you know the cast of Coldwater from?

Andrew Lincoln broke onto the screen in BBC’s This Life in the late 1990s, playing Egg. He was then Simon Casey in Teachers and had a role in the beloved Christmas movie Love Actually.

He eventually shot to global fame for his role as Rick Grimes in the mega-popular zombie series The Walking Dead. He reprised the role for the spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live last year.

It has been a very busy 2025 for Eve Myles as she is currently starring in the Wales-set BBC drama The Guest. In the thriller she is Fran Sharp, the rich employer of Gabrielle Creevy’s character.

Viewers may recognise her of course as Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood. She was also Ceri Lewis in BBC Wales’ long-running show Belonging.

Ewen Bremner plays Tommy in Coldwater but you may remember him best from the Trainspotting movies. He played Spud in the 1997 classic and its long-awaited sequel T2 in 2017.

He was also Shawn Nelson in Black Hawk Down and Julien in Julien Donkey-Boy. He also played Buttons in the pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

Indira Varma is reunited with her Torchwood co-star Eve Myles in Coldwater. She played Suzie Costello in the BBC spin-off and also has had roles in Luther, HBO’s Rome, and Game of Thrones.

She returned to the world of Doctor Who last year and played The Duchess in the 2024 episode Rogue. She was also in the Kenobi series on Disney Plus, playing Tala Durith.