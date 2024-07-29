15 of the biggest concerts coming to Northern Ireland before the end of 2024 - including Liam Gallagher

Here are some of the biggest musical events taking place in Northern Ireland in 2024.

Northern Ireland - often a haunt that some musical acts bypass unfairly when European tours are announced, leaving fans of certain bands to either head to Ireland or mainland UK.

But not all bands are inconsiderate with their tour planning, and many huge acts are set to pass through Northern Ireland this year before either performing back in the United Kingdom or preparing for the festival season, which is in full swing.

The likes of Liam Gallagher, Blink-182 and PJ Harvey are set to frequent Belfast across the remaining months of 2024, while IDLES and Luke McComb are also making their way across the North Channel for shows in the area before 2024 comes to a close.

We’ve picked 15 of the biggest performances that are set to take place in Northern Ireland for the remainder of the year, with many of the events available to buy tickets for still through Ticketmaster in Northern Ireland. Will you be heading along to any of our suggestions this year? 

Liam Gallagher is set to perform with special guest Kasabian at the Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast on August 16 2024

1. Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher is set to perform with special guest Kasabian at the Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast on August 16 2024 | Getty Images

Country great Noah Kahan is set to perform at Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast on August 17 2024, with support coming from Maisie Peters

2. Noah Kahan

Country great Noah Kahan is set to perform at Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast on August 17 2024, with support coming from Maisie Peters | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

PJ Harvey is yet another artist performing at Custom House Square in Belfast, performing on August 22 2024

3. PJ Harvey

PJ Harvey is yet another artist performing at Custom House Square in Belfast, performing on August 22 2024 | SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Grennan is also set to grace the summer season of events at Customs House Square in Belfast, performing on August 27 2024

4. Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is also set to grace the summer season of events at Customs House Square in Belfast, performing on August 27 2024 | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

