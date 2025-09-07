Cooking with the Stars will hold its final on ITV this evening 😍

Cooking with the Stars will hold its grand final this evening (September 7).

Just three celebs have made it to the finale.

But who is still in with a chance of winning the show?

It might be hard to believe but we are already at the grand final of Cooking with the Stars. ITV will be crowning its latest celebrity winner in just a few hours.

Since its premiere back in 2021, the show has become an annual favourite and is in its fifth season. The final is set to be broadcast in the coming hours.

But which of the stars have made it all the way to the final and when can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Cooking with the Stars final on?

Cooking with the Stars hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen. | South Shore/ ITV

ITV/ STV is set to broadcast the grand finale of its celebrity cooking show today (September 7). It is due to begin at 6.55pm and will run for just over an hour.

It can be watched live on ITV1/ STV and will also be available via ITVX/ STV Player. The previous episodes are also available on catch up.

Who is in the final of Cooking with the Stars?

After five weeks, the cast of the cookery show has been cut down to just three. The finalists include interiors expert Kelly Hoppen, reality star and Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne, and actress Natalie Cassidy.

The stars who have been eliminated so far includes:

Jess Wright - week 1

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - week 2

Hugh Dennis - week 3

Jordan Norton - week 4

Shaun Wright-Phillips - week 5

Who are the hosts of Cooking with the Stars?

Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back once again to present the latest season of ITV’s cooking show. The duo have hosted the series since it began back in 2021.

Viewers will recognise Tom Allen from The Apprentice: You’re Fired. He was also previously a presenter on Bake Off: The Professional before leaving after season four.

Emma Willis has presented such shows as Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother as well as The Voice UK. She was the co-host of Love is Blind UK with her husband Matt Willis.

She said: “Looking at those first few days in the kitchen, this is the highest level we’ve ever had. Sometimes the dishes can look a bit rough around the edges but actually taste amazing - but this year, I thought everyone’s first cook looked great and tasted great… well, from what we’ve managed to snatch off the counter anyway.”

