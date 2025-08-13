Dandadan’s second season is set to continue on Netflix and Crunchyroll 👽👻

It is almost time for Dan Da Dan’s next episode.

Season 2 of the anime hit is past the halfway point.

But when exactly can you watch episode 7?

Dan Da Dan’s second season is set to continue this week. The breakout anime hit continues to wow fans after making its return in the summer.

Okarun and Momo are back for more ghostly and alien adventures in Japan. Once again the first three episodes were combined into a feature length special and released in cinemas - under the name Evil Eye.

For those who managed to catch it on the big screen, the season has finally caught up and passed the end point of the film. But when can you catch the next episode?

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Dandadan's second season is releasing weekly | Crunchyroll

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Where can you watch Dandadan season 2?

Once again, Netflix and Crunchyroll are both sharing coverage of Dan Da Dan season two. No matter which of the streaming services you are subscribed to, you will be able to watch new episodes from the anime each week.

The first season and the six episodes of series 2 released so far are available on both platforms.

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 7 out?

Find out what happens next in the story of Okarun and Momo this week. The seventh episode of the second season is set to arrive once again on Thursday (August 14).

Dan Da Dan has been released weekly on Thursdays and that is set to continue through the rest of the series. It will have 12 episodes in total - the same length of season one.

Fans can expect new episodes to run through to late September - baring any changes to the schedule. So the season finale will arrive just as the leaves are starting to change and Halloween will be just on the horizon.

Dan Da Dan season two episode five is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.