Northern Ireland is full of scenic routes, coastal areas and fun attractions to explore this Easter bank holiday. Whether you’re looking for somewhere new to take the kids, or you want to explore a new part of the country then you’re in the right place.

We have rounded up some of the top attractions to visit in Northern Ireland this Easter. Good Friday falls on April 7 and the four-day bank holiday will end on Monday, April 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not make the most of your days off, and visit one of these attractions over Easter? Here are the top things to do in Northern Ireland according to Tripadvisor.

Northern Ireland Top Things to Do this Easter

Most Popular

Where: 1 Olympic Way, Queen’s Road, Titanic Quarter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn all about the Titanic at the Titanic Belfast Museum. The visitor attraction extends over nine galleries, with multiple dimensions to the exhibition. The attraction draws together special effects, dark rides, full-scale reconstructions and innovative interactive features.

You will explore the Titanic story freshly and insightfully from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her infamous maiden voyage and catastrophic demise. The journey goes beyond the aftermath of the sinking, to the discovery of the wreck and continues into the present day in the Ocean Exploration Centre.

Where: 44 Causeway Road, Bushmills BT57 8SU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit one of Northern Ireland’s most famous landmarks. According to UNESCO The Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast is a spectacular area of global geological importance on the sea coast at the edge of the Antrim plateau in Northern Ireland.

The most characteristic and unique feature of the site is the exposure of some 40,000 large, regularly shaped polygonal columns of basalt in perfect horizontal sections, forming a pavement.

Giant's Causeway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 53-55 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 6ST

Explore the history of Northern Ireland at Crumlin Road Gaol. The Crumlin Road Gaol dates back to 1845 and closed its doors as a working prison in 1996. Today you can take a guided tour of the prison and hear about the history of the site from when women and children were held within its walls through to the political segregation of Republican and loyalist prisoners and learn about why the decision was taken to close the prison. During the tour of the gaol you will be taken to visit the underground tunnel that used to connect the gaol to the Crumlin Road Courthouse and you will get a chance to sit in the Governor’s chair, view all the wings from the circle and of course pay a visit to the condemned man’s cell before seeing the execution cell where the majority of the 17 men were hanged.

Where: 43 Marlbank Road, Legnabrocky, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marble Arch Caves is a tourist attraction, set in the scenic foothills of the Cuilcagh Mountains. The landscape encompassing the Marble Arch Caves was formed over 340 million years ago.

Today this natural environment of caves, rivers, mountains, ancient woodlands, waterfalls and gorges offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the incredible range of activities and experiences the Marble Arch Caves have to offer.

Where: 119A Whitepark Road, Ballintoy BT54 6LS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a scenic stroll over the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge which was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755. Follow in the footsteps of the fisherman suspended almost 100ft above the Atlantic Ocean as the bridge connects to the rocky island of Carrick-a-Rede.

The name, from the Gaelic ‘Carraig-a-Rade’, means ‘The Rock in the Road’, an obstacle for the migrating salmon as they search for the river in which they were born.

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge

Dunluce Castle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 87 Dunluce Road, Bushmills, County Antrim, BT57 8UY

Explore the historic and picturesque ruins of Dunluce Castle which dates back to the 16th century. Overlooking the ocean, there is evidence of settlement inhabiting the castle from the first millennium. It was inhabited by both the feuding McQuillan and MacDonnell clans. Meanwhile, historical and archaeological exhibits are on display for public viewing today.

Where: 52 Whitepark Rd, Ballycastle BT54 6NH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad