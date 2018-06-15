Celebrate Father’s Day at Hastings Hotels

Treat your dad this Father’s Day in one of the luxurious Hastings Hotels across Northern Ireland with a selection of delectable Sunday lunches on the menu.

Choose from: Everglades Hotel in Londonderry – Sunday lunch is £24 for adults and £12 for children; Europa Hotel in Belfast – Sunday lunch is £30 for adults and £15 for children; Ballygally Castle in Co Antrim – Sunday lunch is £27 for adults and £15 for children; Stormont Hotel in Belfast – Sunday lunch is £34 for adults and £16 for children; Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast – Sunday lunch is £40 for adults and £20 for children; The Cultra Inn at the Culloden is serving a summer BBQ buffet and is £30 for adults and £15 for children; Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Newcastle – Sunday lunch is £40 for adults and £20 for children; The Percy French at the Slieve Donard – two-course Sunday lunch is £16 for adults with a children’s menu available.

To book call Hastings Hotels on 028 9047 1066 or for more information visit www.hastingshotels.com.