How to achieve iconic five star Merchant cocktails at home

The world-renowned Cocktail Bar at Belfast’s iconic five star Merchant Hotel took over one of the top bars at Dubai’s newest nightspot, Soho Garden, last weekend.

In a case of old world meets new, The Merchant’s world-class cocktails were served up to hundreds of partygoers at the contemporary venue.

The Merchant Tipperary cocktail was just one of the drinks that featured on the menu at Soho Garden

Grab a taste of the action and shake, stir and muddle your way through a carefully curated list of cocktails that featured in the Merchant Soho Garden takeover, including brand new cocktail, The Tipperary, which is set to feature in The Merchant’s new cocktail book, due for release this summer.

The Tipperary

Ingredients:

45ml Redbreast Lustau

The Merchant Hotel Cocktail Bar

22.5ml Lustau Vermut Rojo

15ml Green Chartreuse

2 dash Orange Bitters

Method:

Build contents in a mixing glass and stir over ice for 15-20 seconds and strain into a 5oz Coupette. Express the oils from a cut coin of orange peel over the drink, discard and serve.

Dark & Stormy

Ingredients:

50ml Goslings Black Seal Rum, 10ml Ginger Extract*

10ml Taylors Falernum, 15ml Sugar Syrup

25ml Lime Juice

Top up with soda

Method:

Add the first 5 ingredients to a mixing tin and hard shake (with one large block of ice), before straining into an ice-filled high-ball glass and topping with soda.

Serve with a long metal straw and garnish with a lime wedge.

*Ginger extract – pass fresh whole ginger through a juicer and strain the resulting liquid to obtain pure ginger extract.

Jimmy Roosevelt

Ingredients:

25ml Hennessy VS

10ml Green Chartreuse

10ml Eau de Tea Syrup **

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Top with Ruinart Brut Champagne

Method:

Add the first four ingredients to a mixing tin and give it a flash shake (with no ice), then straining into a large Coupette containing one ice cube, then top with champagne. We use Ruinart Brut.

** Eau de Tea syrup – a combination of Darjeeling, Green Tea, Earl Grey and Breakfast Tea that is cooked and the tea then reduced by 2 thirds, then cut with sugar at a 1:1 ratio.