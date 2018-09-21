NI pizza chain launch Province’s most expensive pizza

Four Star Pizza has launched its ‘Multi-Millionaire Pizza’ ahead of the £115m EuroMillions jackpot this evening.

Retailing at £269, the ‘Multi-Millionaire’ comes with a range of exclusive toppings including fresh caviar, French truffle peelings, baby octopus, mussels in a chilli sauce and squid – all topped off with a drizzle of edible 23 carat gold flake and washed down with a complimentary bottle of champagne.

Four Star Pizza director Brian Clarke said: “We’ve been listening to our customers in store talking about this Friday’s big EuroMillions jackpot and how they would spend the £115M jackpot if they won... what they’d buy, where they’d go and, of course, the fancy meals they would eat.

“With this in mind, we thought we should come up with something extra special for Friday’s winner – and indeed for any of the hundred plus lottery millionaires that have been created over the years in Northern Ireland.”

He said: “At a price of £269, we don’t expect it to be a huge seller but we’ll certainly be on standby on Friday night to receive a big order if someone from Northern Ireland strikes it lucky!”

This Friday’s (September 21) EuroMillions has an estimated £115 million super jackpot up for grabs. If won by a single ticket-holder the whopping jackpot would create the UK’s fourth biggest ever winner.

Four Star Pizza is a wholly Irish-owned Pizza chain, established in 1988, and operates 53 stores across the island of Ireland, including 13 in Northern Ireland. Four Star Pizza’s first Northern Ireland restaurant was opened in 1999 on Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and other locations include Bangor, Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh and Newtownabbey.