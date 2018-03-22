Pizza revolution shakes up Cathedral Quarter

Belfast is set to welcome a pizza revolution that will shake up the Cathedral Quarter next month and you will want to be a part of it.

Pizza Punks is an artisan and wood-fired pizza eatery with a difference. Its philosophy is simple: giving choice and value to their customers. You can have anything you want on your pizza at no extra cost., that’s right, unlimited toppings for one flat fee.

Pizza Punks has become famous for its legendary artisan wood-fired pizzas, their Sourdough base is handmade on site every day and proved for 24 hours for maximum flavour. Boasting a range of bases and unique toppings to suit every taste, including vegan, gluten free and Halal, its giant wood burning oven will also be front and centre in the new venue, so you can see first hand your creation coming to life.

Plus, it doesn’t stop at pizza. Pizza Punks is set to cause a stir with an incredible drinks menu on offer. Retro ice cream floats? Got it. Champion cocktails? Yup. Those crazy Insta-famous freak-shakes? Of course. All of that along with wine on tap, and a great selection of craft beers all served up alongside a great soundtrack – there really is something for everyone including the little punks in your life who can create their own pizza and ice cream from their own children’s menu.

The punked up look and feel of the Cathedral Quarter venue marks a new spot for locals, inviting the food lovers of Belfast to come in and hang out amongst the neon signage, wooden worktops and unique atmosphere. If that wasn’t enough, Belfast Street artist, Visual Waste is jumping onboard as a collaborator to punk up the interior even more.

The Pizza Punks team have created the perfect combination of menus for every occasion, whether it’s a brunch date, grabbing a slice on your lunch break, or a full-on pizza party with your crew they’ve got it covered.