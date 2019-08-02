Acclaimed play by Marie Jones comes to Armagh’s Market Place Theatre

A Night in November is the stunning multi-award winning play from Marie Jones, the Writer of other hit shows including Women On The Verge Of HRT, Stones In His Pockets, Dancing Shoes; The Story Of George Best, Fly Me To The Moon, and Christmas Eve Can Kill You.

Following a recent sell-out run at The Lyric Theatre in Belfast, this brand new 25th Aniversary production, by Sodabread Theatre Company, will be staged at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Tuesday September 10 as part of an Irish tour.

A Night In November tells the story of Kenneth MacCallister, a clerk in the local welfare office. Kenneth is a Belfast Protestant who has followed all the rules. He loved who he was supposed to love.

He lived where he was expected to live.

He fought who he was taught to fight. That is, until one night, A Night In November, when he did the most exciting,outrageous, crazy, mad thing he’d ever done.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney and starring Matthew Forsythe in the lead role of Kenneth MacCallister, this funny, passionate and heartbreaking show sees the actor flex his acting skills, seamlessly shifting through dozens of characters in the story.

Matthew is a versatile actor, working throughout the UK and Ireland in both theatre and television.

Originally a joiner by trade, he finally followed his aspirations and trained at Drama Studio London, receiving a DaDA Award to support his studies.

Matthew is also a talented singer and shares the stage with his wife Michelle in their 1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll band, The Soda Popz.

Tickets are on sale from from the Box Office.