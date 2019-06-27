Andrew Jackson Cottage in Co Antrim reopens after £250,000 renovation

The Co Antrim family home of the seventh president of the United States has reopened following major renovation work.

A total of £250,000 has been spent on giving The Andrew Jackson Cottage in Boneybefore near Carrickfergus a makeover including the restoration of the traditional thatched roof which had to be carried out by a specialist tradesman.

The cottage was the home of the parents of seventh US president Andrew Jackson

The renovation works carried out to “safeguard” the tourist attraction also include replacing and repairing the traditional wooden beams, restoring the façade, new paving along the outside, damp repairs and the installation of new heated flooring

The cottage, named in memory of the US president, is an Ulster-Scots farmhouse built in the 1750s where Andrew Jackson’s parents lived before they left for a new life in America.

Maureen Morrow, mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said: “The Andrew Jackson Cottage has welcomed visitors to Mid and East Antrim since 1984 and even with the recent facelift you still feel like you are stepping back in time when you visit this special cottage.

“These extensive works and investment from council will add value to the cottage, the artefacts and enhance the visitor experience.

“The tourism sector continues to be a real success story with visitors flocking from around the world to take in our renowned attractions including the magnificent Carrickfergus Castle, the stunning Gobbins cliff path and key sites from the iconic Game of Thrones.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it is in the process of applying for the venue to be approved for civil marriages and partnerships.

The cottage is free to visit and open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm.