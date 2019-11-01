Brotherly love inspires boxing story

Inspired by the love of his terminally ill brother David, on June 3, 1989, Glenn McCrory (of Tyrone ancestry) made boxing history, becoming the Cruiserweight Champion of the World.

Now that story is being brought to the stage in Carrying David, which runs at the Down Arts Centre Downpatrick on November 8, the Old Courthouse Antrim on November 9 and the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on November 10.

Funny and heartbreaking, Carrying David is a remarkable one-man play reflecting the highs and many lows of Glenn’s unrelenting drive and incredible sacrifice to become the very first world champion from the North East of England.

Ed Waugh, who wrote Carrying David, a one-man play that is based on Glenn’s autobiography, said: “I always knew David and Glenn’s was a magnificent story. However, the performance of Micky Cochrane was sublime and Russell Floyd’s direction was superb.

“We toured Carrying David in the North East and the response was wonderful. Micky got a standing ovation at every venue, the reviews were all five-star and feedback was been incredible.”

David Hull of Belfast-based David Hull Promotions will produce the one-man show in Ireland. David said: “Last year, we successfully toured Dirty Dusting, which was written by Ed and Trevor Wood, across number one venues in the north of Ireland.

“Ed told me he had a new play that was different from Dirty Dusting but was very special.

“I followed the reports of the Carrying David tour on line and have spoken to people who attended. Having heard the feedback, read the script and seen the video I quickly realised this play really is something special. Hence fast-tracking the show to the north of Ireland for a brief run.”

Having premiered at the Tyneside Irish Cultural Centre before storming the North East of England in June, Carrying David will transfer to the 1200-seat Newcastle Theatre Royal next April. Don’t miss this Irish transfer of what will become a modern classic.

Tickets for the play, which is directed by Russell Floyd (BBC’s EastEnders, ITV’S The Bill) are on sale now from the respective box offices.