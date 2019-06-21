Christy Moore is on the road again

Christy Moore has announced a return to Armagh and Newcastle in October, and will be performing at Armagh City Hotel on Friday October 25, and Slieve Donard Resort & Spa on Saturday 26.

One of the most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen, Christy Moore has a universal fan base and still continues to entertain, cementing his status as an Irish icon. Christy’s latest Album – On The Road - is out now. Over the past few years, he has recorded all gigs and gleaned this collection which features 24 songs recorded at 17 venues.