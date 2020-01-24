Costume workshop suits Órla’s ambition

Órla Girvan is a perfect example of a student benefitting from ScreenWorks, a programme that is opening the doors to hundreds of young people into the growing film, TV, animation and games industries in Northern Ireland.

The former Belfast Royal Academy student, who is now studying Performing Arts at Northern Regional College, attended the Costume Design course last February taught by professional designer Lisa Lavery, who has 20 years’ experience in the industry.

Órla said: “I’d always done drama and I love acting but I’d never thought of a career in costume design. I heard about ScreenWorks through school and jumped at the chance to get involved. It was such an amazing experience and I learned so much from it.”

The programme, funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen and delivered by Into Film, offers the chance of hands on work experience with industry professionals and is delivering real results to help new talent break in.

“I’d never thought of a career in Costume Design but it’s definitely something that I can add to my acting. I’m on the BFI Film Academy also and the course has given me much greater confidence when selecting costumes for my short film. When I read a script now, I immediately picture what the characters will be wearing,” she added.

Tutor Lisa gave all the students her email address and said that if they were ever looking for work experience, they could contact her. Órla was so enthusiastic about the work, that she emailed within weeks and asked if she could help with any projects Lisa had coming up.

Her first opportunity came in the spring when she was able to work under Lisa’s guidance on the BBC show Mastermind.

This was followed by work in November helping on ScreenWorks second Costume Design session.

“ScreenWorks is brilliant because it gives young people the chance to consider careers that they may never have thought about and to get first-hand experience from people who have been in the job,” said Lisa.

For more details about the programme and how to apply go to: Intofilm.org/screenworks or email screenworks@intofilm.org