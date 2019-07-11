Dance in Mossley Mill’s Civic Square with Andre Rieu on screen

Enjoy an open-air live screening of André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert - Shall We Dance, at the Civic Square at Mossley Mill on Saturday July 27.

Bring your picnic, low back seating and revel in an evening of music under the stars from The King of Waltz.

Known for his energetic and festive live performances and with album and DVD sales of more than 40 million worldwide, André is the world’s leading pop classical artist and consistently appears on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring artists.

This special outdoor experience in the beautiful setting of Mossley Mill is a real treat for fans. Gates open at 5.30pm show starts at 7pm. A second live screening will also be available on July 28 at 3.30pm at Theatre at The Mill.