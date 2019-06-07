Drama on stage and screen at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre

Armagh’s Market Place Theatre is set to host drama on both stage and on screen.

Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in the next Big Screen classic on Friday June 14. Carol tells the story of an elegant socialite, and her unlikely friendship with Therese, who is just starting out in life.

Mesmerized by each other, they face a choice: deny their hearts desires or defy society’s conventions, but in doing so, risk life as they know it.

On Saturday June 15, the drama switches to the stage with Killymuck, a darkly comic play about class, poverty and the struggle to escape, by award-winning playwright Kat Woods.

Tickets are available from the Market Place Theatre Box Office on (028) 3752 1821, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.