Extra date for Nile Rodgers

Funk legend Nile Rodgers has added a second Belfast date to his tour after his Waterfront show on June 4 sold out.

He will play a second night at the city venue on June 5.

Among music legends, Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional. He amplifies his legacy as a multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist by constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music.

As the co-founder of CHIC, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak, sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times, and won CHIC 11 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations.

Nile Rodgers transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2017) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2016).

Tickets for the June 4 show are on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.waterfront.co.uk, Ulster Hall Box Office and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.