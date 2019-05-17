Hot Chip announce Limelight show

UK indie electronic band Hot Chip are set to play a headline Belfast show at Limelight 1 on Wednesday October 16 and tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

The show will be hot on the heels of the band’s new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, which is released on June 21.

Their third album for Domino, A Bath Full of Ecstasy is the group’s definitive release, crystallising the sound they’ve become celebrated for – bridging euphoria and melancholy with colourful melodies, idiosyncratic vocalisations and pounding electronic pop rhythms.