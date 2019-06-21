Marie Jones’ opera debut

Local playwright and actress Marie Jones OBE makes her opera debut in Pirates of Penzance with the Belfast Ensemble at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on June 30.

With a raft of awards, hit plays and movie roles behind her, there are few things Northern Ireland favourite Marie Jones hasn’t done. But opera is one of them.

This month she takes to the stage and warms up her vocal chords in an irreverent gala concert of Gilbert and Sullivan’s famous comedy The Pirates of Penzance.

Marie plays the Chief of Police and joins a host of top singers and orchestra for one night only in the Belfast Ensemble’s rip roaring concert.

Conductor, Lurgan’s Conor Mitchell, said: “Marie brings a huge sense of irreverence to the concert.

“That’s what the show’s about: laughing at the establishment and singing some brilliant tunes along the way. We’re over the moon to have her on board.”

The curtain goes up at 7.30pm on June 30 and tickets are on sale now from the Lyric Theatre Box Office.