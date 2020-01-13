NI rock band Therapy? announce special 30th anniversary gig in Belfast

Therapy? have announced a headline Belfast show the Limelight 1 on Saturday, September 26 to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Since 1990 and the self-release of their ‘Meat Abstract’ single, the Larne/Ballyclare rock band have released 15 studio albums, sold in excess of three million albums, and toured with acts including Ozzy Osbourne and, more recently, The Stranglers.

Tickets, £22.50, for the early show (doors at 6.30pm) go on sale this Friday (January 17) at 10am from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.limelightbelfast.com and all ticketmaster outlets.

The band said: “We’re delighted to celebrate 30 years at the coalface of rock (no splits/no ‘hiatuses’) with a run of special anniversary shows next year.

“When we formed the band back in East Antrim little did we know we would be together through thick and thin to celebrate such a milestone.”

Over three decades Therapy?, led by Andy Cairns and Michael McKeegan, have lived through ‘the Troubles’, a peace process, seven record labels, three drummers, a cellist and witnessed the widespread use of mobile phones, a personal computer in every home, the internet, the introduction of WiFi, a single European currency, the rise and fall of baggy, grunge, britpop, nu metal and emo, released 15 albums and sold in excess of three million albums, had hit singles, collaborated with a myriad of artists including Ozzy Osbourne and David Holmes, toured the world many, many times and played countless live shows.

Amongst all this cacophony they’ve continued to plough their singular vision with a determination and wit making friends in the process. They intend to celebrate the last thirty years in all their sour glory while looking forward to the next events of history to unfold around them.