Other Voices comes back to Belfast in bid to showcase musical and cultural events

Acclaimed music production Other Voices will return to Belfast for three days from June 14 to 16 to showcase an array of musical and cultural events.

Since its first visit to Belfast in 2017, Other Voices has expanded exponentially, bringing its unique format of music, conversation and everything in between to increasingly larger audiences both at home and abroad.

While awareness of the acclaimed music television series and arts festival has grown, its central message has not been diluted. At its core, Other Voices seeks to celebrate live music in all its forms as well as providing a platform for open, compelling dialogues about art, culture, technology and commerce, exploring the ways in which they intersect.

Once again, Other Voices will be collaborating with the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts and 174 Trust (TBC) to bring this dynamic event to Belfast with the support and investment of Belfast City Council, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and RTÉ.

The Duncairn Centre will be transformed as the Other Voices stage returns with a whole new set of phenomenal musical guests. The line-up for June 2019 will be announced very soon.

Ray Griffin, Arts and Events Manager Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts, said: “To say that we are over the moon to have Other Voices returning to The Duncairn and our wonderful city is the understatement of the year.

“Central to the shared vision, and delivery of both organisations, is a love for music and the recognition of its power to inspire, unite and lift the spirits of people. We are extremely proud of our fantastic musical heritage, and having events such as Other Voices only enhances the reputation of a creative, dynamic and modern Belfast.”