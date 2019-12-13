Take a New Year trip to Vienna with the Ulster Orchestra

The Ulster Orchestra is back on the road and the latest in its ‘On Your Doorstep’ concert series sees the full Orchestra, guest conductor Sergio Alapont and soprano Ailish Tynan head to Londonderry for a very special performance in the Millennium Forum on Saturday, January 4 at 7.45pm.

Following the sold-out success of the Magic of Christmas concert, the orchestra will return to the Millennium Forum to salute the wonderful, golden age of Vienna. Let the orchestra and highly acclaimed soprano Ailish Tynan take you to the magic and magnificence of the 19th century Vienna ballrooms, with a glittering collection of wonderful waltzes, opulent overtures and playful polkas.

Tickets are on sale at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk or by calling 028 7126 4455.