X Factor star Lucy Spraggan makes a welcomed return

X Factor star Lucy Spraggan returns to Belfast in November as part of an extensive UK and Ireland tour in support of her recent album Today Was A Good Day.

She will be performing at the Empire Music Hall on November 10, and tickets are on sale now.

Lucy appeared on the X Factor in 2012, and since then her audition video has been viewed more than 40 million times. She achieved the unprecedented success of securing a top 20 single Last Night and top 40 album while still competing on the TV show. Her name is now synonymous to the melodic middle ground where pop and acoustic folk meet.

The toe-tapping interpretations of classic sounds and the harmony-heavy ballads that she pulls from modern rhythm and blues, are hard to forget.