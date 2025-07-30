35 unmissable events to tide the whole family over before the summer holidays finish in Northern Ireland
- Only one month left before sending the kids packing back to school for another academic year.
- But if you’re running on empty, what to do until schools return, then let us be of some assistance.
- Here are our picks of some fantastic ideas and events to occupy your family’s time for the remainder of the school holidays.
As the long summer days begin to gently shorten, families across Northern Ireland might be wondering how to make the very most of these last precious weeks of school holidays.
With children due back in classrooms in early September, there's still a final golden opportunity to create unforgettable memories, whether you're seeking outdoor adventure, captivating cultural experiences, or simply a fun day out for all ages.
Thankfully, Northern Ireland is bursting with family-friendly events and attractions throughout August and leading into early September. From engaging nature walks that connect little ones with the great outdoors to interactive science exhibitions that spark curiosity, and lively festivals celebrating local culture, there's truly something to suit every interest and energy level. No matter where you are in the region, a fantastic family day out is never far away.
To help you plan those final holiday adventures, we've compiled our picks as to what’s on and what’s left for all the family throughout the month. Dive into the listings below for a wealth of ideas that promise to keep the kids entertained and ensure the summer holidays end on a high note, full of fun, discovery, and quality time together before the inevitable homework rush begins before Christmas... and then the Christmas rush to boot!
Family-friendly events to conclude Northern Ireland school holidays with in 2025
All information is correct as of writing
August 2025
- August 1 & August 15: Games on the Roof - Giant's Causeway, Bushmills
- August 1 & September 5: Wildlife Walk - Ulster Folk Museum, Holywood
- August 2: Homegrown Harmonies; Garden Sessions - Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Adventure Playpark and Fionn's Giant Adventure, Killeavy
- August 2: Family Fun Day - Dundrum Castle - Dundrum Castle, Dundrum
- August 2, 9, 16 & 30: Summer Saturday Trains - Downpatrick & County Down Railway, Downpatrick
- August 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30: Steam Saturdays - Whitehead Railway Museum, Whitehead
- August 2 - August 31: Wild Woods and Waters Trail - Marble Arch Caves, Enniskillen
- Until August 2: EastSide Arts Festival - EastSide Visitor Centre, Belfast
- August 5, 9 & 19: Beginners Kayak/Canoe Sessions at The Argory - The Argory, Moy
- August 8, 15 & 22: The Big Butterfly Blend-In - Ulster Museum, Belfast
- August 9: Tiny Feet, Big Wiggles Family Disco Fun - Garden Sessions - Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Adventure Playpark and Fionn's Giant Adventure, Killeavy
- August 9: Butterfly Walk & ID with The Butterfly Conservation - Broughgammon Farm - Économusée Artisans, Ballycastle
- Until August 9: Whitehead Summer Festival - Various venues and locations, Whitehead, County Antrim
- August 10 & August 24: Family Fun Days at The Jungle NI - The Jungle NI, Moneymore
- August 16: Little Folk Céilí - Garden Sessions - Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Adventure Playpark and Fionn's Giant Adventure, Killeavy
- August 16: Lumarina - Ballyronan Marina, Magherafelt
- August 19: Rockpooling at the Giant's Causeway - Giant's Causeway, Bushmills
- Until August 20: Sensory Nature Walk - Ulster Folk Museum, Holywood
- August 21 - August 25: Iúr Cinn Fleadh - 10 Barrack Street, Newry, County Down
- August 23 - August 26: Ould Lammas Fair - Ballycastle, County Antrim
- August 25: The Summer Finale at Montalto Estate - Montalto Estate, Ballynahinch
- Until August 25: Summer of Play at Mount Stewart - Mount Stewart, Newtownards
- Until August 26: Telescope Tuesdays at Armagh Planetarium - Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Armagh
- August 30: Wee Critters @ Whitehead Railway Museum - Whitehead Railway Museum, Whitehead
- August 31: Todds Leap Family Open Park Days - Todds Leap Activity Centre, Ballygawley
Ongoing Throughout August (Ending August 31):
- Until August 31: Sundays on the Maritime Mile - The Maritime Mile, Belfast
- Until August 31: Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hunt - Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Government House, The Square, Royal Hillsborough, County Down
- Until August 31: Summer Dome Show at Armagh Planetarium - Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Armagh
- Until August 31: Puffin Rock Summer - W5, Belfast
- Until August 31: Summer of Play at Castle Ward - Castle Ward, Strangford
- Until August 31: Summer at the Discovery Centres - Ulster Museum, Belfast
- Until August 31: Dinosaurs Survive! - W5, Belfast
September 2025
- Until September 6: Summer Saturdays in Armagh City Centre - Market Square, Armagh, County Armagh
- Until September 21: Dragonfly Festival - WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, Comber
When do schools return in Northern Ireland for the 2025/2026 academic year?
The Northern Ireland Department of Education have listed term dates for the 2025/2026 academic year, with schools returning for the start of term on September 1, with Christmas and New Year Holidays taking place from 22 December to 2 January 2026.
