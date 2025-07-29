The Great British Bake Off will be back once again in 2025 🍰👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off will return in 2025.

Channel 4 will be the home of series 16.

But when could it start - based on previous years?

The Great British Bake Off is one of the shows viewers look forward to most each year. We might be in the dog days of summer, but the Channel 4 favourite will be returning before you know it.

Viewers have had time to get over the heartbreak of Dylan’s struggles in the final in 2024 and attention might be turning back to the tent. GBBO’s sister show Bake Off: The Professionals is finishing its run tonight (July 29) and will crown the latest winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours had circulated earlier in the year about host Noel Fielding stepping down, but they have been quashed. A spokesperson for the star shut down the talk and insisted “no discussion” about him leaving the show.

But when could The Great British Bake Off return? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be series 16 of The Great British Bake Off?

Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

The show is set to return once again in 2025. Applications closed at the back end of 2024 and filming was due to take place in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When could The Great British Bake Off start?

Channel 4 will announce the return date for the beloved baking competition closer to the time, but previous years do offer some clues. The show is heading into its 16th series - and its ninth on the broadcaster.

Since series 11 in 2020, GBBO has welcomed viewers back to the tent in September with seasons running through to late November. The show also tends to be broadcast on a Tuesday night.

Back in 2024, Bake Off started on Tuesday, September 24 and this followed a start date of September 26 the year before. If we open our calendar and flick it to that month, there are five Tuesdays in September 2025.

After Channel 4 moved the show back to September with series 11, the latest it started was actually in 2023 (September 26). The earliest the show has started in the month came in 2022 on September 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to September 2025, potential candidates for the start date include Tuesday, September 16, 23 and 30. If it was to follow the trend of the two most recent years, the most likely start date would be Tuesday, September 23.