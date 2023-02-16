New data reveals that Google searches for ‘pregnant workout’ routines rose by 5,100% in the UK whilst Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl LVII half-time show.

The findings, pulled together by fitness experts Total Shape, found that searches around pregnancy and exercise steadily climbed as Rihanna took to the stage amidst speculation that she’s pregnant with her second child - which her rep then confirmed shortly afterwards.

Fans took to twitter to commend Rihanna for the dance moves that she pulled off whilst pregnant - with many expecting mothers seemingly inspired to improve their own fitness.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Searches for ‘pregnant workout’ rose by 5,100% during the performance, and then climbed again after Rihanna’s rep confirmed her second pregnancy after the show concluded.

Google searches for ‘pregnant exercises’ also saw a 1,900% increase during the half-time show, as well as ‘abdominal exercise’ (up 2,400%) and ‘pregnant gym’ (up 7,000%).

Interest is also high on Twitter, with 252 tweets mentioning ‘pregnant exercise’ recorded since Rihanna’s performance, as well as 142 mentions of ‘pregnancy exercise’, and 60 mentions of ‘pregnancy workout’.

With Britons clearly keen to emulate Rihanna and workout whilst pregnant, Total Shape have provided expert advice on how to do so safely, and which exercises to avoid.

They said: “Exercising when pregnant can be great for active women, as it can help to reduce backaches and swelling, boost your energy levels, and prevent excessive weight gain as your body changes to accommodate your little one.

“However, it’s important that you don’t overexert yourself - if you’re not a regular exerciser, avoid suddenly taking up strenuous activities. Workouts don’t have to be intense or demanding to be beneficial. In fact, some of the best activities for expectant mothers include swimming, as the water works to support your weight, and long walks.

“Make sure to warm up before working out and cool down afterwards, and drink plenty of water throughout. Avoid any activities that involve a risk of falling, such as gymnastics and cycling. Also, don’t lie on your back for extended periods of time when working out as this can cause you to feel faint - make sure to take breaks if you start to feel woozy.”

The best workouts for pregnant women are as follows:

Swimming – Swimming is recommended throughout pregnancy, but is particularly helpful for growing bumps as the water works to support extra weight. Make sure you're careful when walking on slippery surfaces and don’t dive in the water.

Walking – Going on a long walk is ideal as a pregnancy workout as it fits into any schedule and is low-impact. Avoid being outside for too long during hot weather, and make sure you drink plenty of water and other fluids whilst out and about.

