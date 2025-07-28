Happy Gilmore 2 might just break a world record for most cameos in a film. The long-awaited sequel arrives after nearly 30 years and it is packed to the brim with celebrity appearances.

From podcasters to musicians and of course golf stars, there are so many you probably struggled to keep track. Remind yourself of who is in the cast of the Netflix movie.

Adam Sandler is back as the titular character, but this time he has assembled an incredible list of stars to join him. The movie landed on streaming on Friday (July 25) - just in time for the weekend.

Having dived in to watch it myself - counting the original as among my childhood favourites - I have decided to rank all of the celebrity appearances in the movie. The list goes from worst to best, based on my own enjoyment, and includes a very surprising number one!

1 . 40 - Rob Schneider - dwarf Look, maybe I am too woke, but the ‘ha-ha dwarf on a bike’ bit just feels dated and cringe. Can we not do this anymore please? | Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 39 - Nick Swardson - Ben Daggett Not a fan. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 38 - John Farley - Nate Chris Farley’s son John (not pictured) is apparently in this film. I have no idea who he is and who Nate is supposed to have been. (Pictured is Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore). | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . 37 - Nikki Bella - Maxi golfer Look it is hard to judge this one as Nikki Bella had her speaking lines cut. So she is just unfortunately there. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo Sales