From start to finish, Love Island always trends on Twitter. But which of the 2023 winter Love Island cast has caused the biggest social media stir so far?

The team at Jeffbet.com crunched the numbers to reveal which Love Island 2023 contestant has been talked about on Twitter over the last seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bombshell Zara Lackenby-Brown has become the most talked-about Love Island contestant in the last week, with over 43,000 Twitter mentions in the last seven days, overtaking the original ten cast members. The 25-year-old model and property developer from London entered as a bombshell and caused major waves in the villa with her explosive fight with Olivia over Tom. It has been rumoured that she and Olivia had a history together before entering the villa.

Zara Lackenby Brown is the most talked about contestant on reality series Love Island 2023 so far

Most Popular

Will Young, aka ‘Farmer Will’, is the second most talked-about contestant, with over 42,000 Twitter mentions in the last seven days. The 23-year-old farmer social media star from Buckinghamshire is currently in a friendship couple with Lana but has been developing a romantic spark with new Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter. Will was doing impressive TikTok numbers before entering the villa, now at 1.4m followers and climbing.

Olivia Hawkins, a 27-year-old ring girl and actress from Brighton, has caused the third-biggest stir on social media with just over 31,000 mentions. Olivia made it clear she didn’t come to play from day one when she immediately stole Kai from Anna-May but was quickly retaken by Tanyel. Olivia’s recent beef with Zara has been doing the rounds on social media. Since entering the villa, eagle-eyed fans have spotted Olivia acting in Eastenders and James Bond’s No Time to Die. She has also been a body double for Emma Watson and Michelle Keegan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Mahenga is the fourth most talked-about contestant this year, with over 24,000 mentions so far. The 22-year-old biomedical science student from Liverpool is currently coupled up with Shaq Muhammad after meeting on the first day. Before the show started, she had 15,000 Instagram followers, which has grown to over 45,000 one week later.

Anna-May Robey, 20, a payroll administrator from Swansea, has the least amount of Twitter mentions at just over 7,000. Anna-May is the youngest original contestant this year and is currently coupled up with Kai. She had just over 3,000 Instagram followers before entering the villa, but since her Love Island debut, her follower count has blown up by over 1,000% and is now at over 43,000 followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad