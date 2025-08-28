Bognor Regis comes alive with the sound of drum ‘n’ bass in early 2026 with the return of the Hospitality Weekender

The biggest names in drum ‘n’ bass are set to converge to Butlins in Bognor Regis once more in early 2026.

Hospitality is bringing its incredibly popular Hospitality Weekender back to the resort from January 30.

The likes of Roni Size, DJ Hype and many more have already been confirmed as part of next year’s line-up.

It’s time to bop to beats in Bognor Regis once again in early 2026 - try saying that with a mouthful of food.

But the incredibly popular Hospitality Weekender is set to return nice and early ahead of the UK summer festival season, taking over the Butlins resort in the South Coast, and not one to rest on its laurels, it has already booked over 90 acts for the festival.

Next year’s highlights include Hedex’s Hospitality debut, Kasra back-to-back with Samurai Breaks, a first-time collaboration between Valve Soundsystem and Virus Recordings, plus Drum & Bass Classics celebrating the genre’s roots - joined by over 100 artists including Metrik, DJ Hype, Flava D, Mandidextrous, Ray Keith, Clipz, Roni Size, Mozey, S.P.Y and more.

Hospitality has been a major player in the D&B scene for over 25 years, with the concept of their weekender to create a "drum & bass village" by taking over the entire Butlin's holiday resort for a three-day, indoor, winter festival.

The event focuses on delivering the full spectrum of drum & bass music across multiple custom indoor arenas, featuring both pioneers and new artists, with a unique feature of the Weekender is that all tickets include on-site accommodation at the resort, which allows festival-goers to avoid the typical muddy fields and tents of other festivals.

When is the Hospitality Weekender taking place in 2026?

This year’s festival at Butlins in Bognor Regis will be held from January 30 to February 2 2026.

Hospitality Weekender 2026 - full list of acts announced

Roni Size is just one of over 90 acts confirmed for 2026's Hospitality Weekender at Butlins in Bognor Regis | Edd Westmacott/Avalon/Getty Images

Arena 1 - Hospitality

Hedex & Eksman

Mozey

Danny Byrd B2B Anais

Flava D

Nu-Tone

Kid Hops

S.P.Y

A Little Sound

Soldier

2Shy MC & Missy P

Camo & Krooked B2B Kanine

Metrik

P Money B2B Symmetry (K-Y)

Hoax

Sabrinah

Hazard

Muri Ley

Evile

Daxta

MC AD & PVC

Kings Of The Rollers

Sota

Flipz

Fred V

Winslow

Degs

Ayah Marar

Ruthless

MC ID & Texas

Arena 2 - Valve Sound System

Controlling & Performing All Weekend - Dillinja

DJ Hype

Samurai Breaks B2B Kasra

Bladerunner

DJ Storm

Lemon D

Charla Green

MC GQ, Mantmast & Lowqui

Roni Size

Bryan Gee

Jumpin Jack Frost

Krust B2B Need For Mirrors (L-E)

Riya

Promo Zo

D Read

MC GQ

Dynamite MC

Moose & Carasel

Ed Rush & Optical

Audio

Insideinfo (Classic Neuro Set)

Kyrist

Energie Hel

Thelena

Taylor

Rage

Ryme Tyme & Mantmast

Arena 3 - RUN

Clipz

Distorted Minds

Crystal Clear

Natty Lou

Monika

Audi B2B Gift A

Mandidextrous

Eksman

Harry Shotta

Herbizie

Jakes

Texas

Westman & Tiny K

Arena 4 - Spearhead

Spearhead

Technimatic

Bcat

Komoto

Zero T

Salo B2B Kta

Dilemma

Red

Ayah Marar

Ruthless & Lowqui

Arena 5 - DNB Classics

DJ Hype

Dnb Classics (Classics DJ Set)

John B

DJ Storm

Nicky Blackmarket (Return To The Decks Session)

Ray Keith

Gazzee

Inter

Austa

Ic3

2Shy MC

Deefa & Daddy Earl

How do I get tickets for the Hospitality Weekender 2026?

Tickets for next year’s festival are currently on sale through the Hospitality Weekender website.

Packages on offer this year include self-catered apartments (including a silver upgrade), hotel accommodation, or a simple room at Butlins for those ravers whose only comfort required is a bed to sleep on after a long drum ‘n’ bass session.