The findings by Casino Bonus reveal that the gorgeous runner-up from the fifth series of Love Island and new mother can earn almost £20,000 from a single sponsored post on her Instagram account where she has 7.1 million followers.

This comes as she and partner Tommy Fury welcomed their first child, Bambi Fury.

Tommy Fury can earn up to £11,898 per sponsored post, giving the Love Island power couple a combined Instagram earning of £30,940 from each of them posting on their respective profiles.

Molly-Mae Hague was runner up along with partner Tyson Fury in the fifth series of popular reality series Love Island

A spokesperson from Casino Bonus commented on the findings: "Molly-Mae Hague is the most influential contestant to come from the Love Island villa, with more followers than any other Islander thanks to her consistent presence on social media where she shares her life with her followers, including glimpses into her relationship with Tommy Fury and her motherhood journey.“These findings highlight the benefits that Molly-Mae can reap as a result of her influence and how much value she brings to companies who want her to endorse their products."

Hague was born in Stevenage and grew up in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Her parents were both police officers. She has one sister and attended The Priory School, Hitchin.

As a teenager, Hague participated in beauty pageants, being crowned Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015 and World Teen Supermodel UK in 2016, going on to be awarded first runner-up at the international competition.

In 2019, Hague entered the fifth series of Love Island on Day 4.

She coupled up with Tommy Fury and the pair made it to the final, finishing in second place.

Molly also appeared on a spin-off starring Fury and Curtis Pritchard called The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer and made an appearance in an episode of Tyson Fury: Gypsy King.

Hague later revealed the reason for going on the show was to "enhance her career".

After leaving Love Island, Hague reportedly signed a £500,000 deal with fashion company PrettyLittleThing and in August 2021 was hired as the firm's "creative director" after previously serving as a brand ambassador.