Can you have too much of a good thing? Well, it turns out the answer to this is in fact yes.
Because I sat down and watched every major Christmas advert released in the UK in 2024 all in one go and I think I got a sugar rush of the brain. I felt the same way I do after gorging myself on gingerbread men on December 25 - shame, festive cheer and like I wanted to throw up.
1. I watched 19 Christmas ads in a row
I survived watching 19 Christmas adverts in a row - and this was the worst. | Coca-Cola/ YouTube Photo: Coca-Cola/ YouTube
2. Coca-Cola - The Holiday Magic is Coming
This AI made advert is an abomination and a complete desecration of one of the all time favourite Christmas ads. It also sets a worrying precedent if such a major company is using AI for an advert of this scale. Christmas rating: 0 Jingle Bells (lumps of coal for everyone involved). | Coca-Cola/ YouTube Photo: Coca-Cola/ YouTube
3. Smyths - Christmas advert 2024
The Christmasy-ness of the advert stretches to basically window dressing, being instead focused on the consumer side of the holiday. Christmas rating: 1 Jingle Bell. | Smyths/ YouTube Photo: Smyths/ YouTube
4. KFC - Kentucky Fried Turkey?
Look, it's fine. It is a fine ad - I chuckled at the ‘we heard you, we ignored you’ bit. But the song choice isn’t very Christmassy and aside from mentions of Turkey, it could be an advert for any time of the year. Christmas rating: 1 Jingle Bell. | KFC/ YouTube Photo: KFC/ YouTube
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.