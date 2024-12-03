I’m a Celebrity 2024 winner: ITV show gets new favourite as Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney odds shift

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:44 BST

I’m a Celebrity has a new favourite - as the odds are revealed 🕷

I’m a Celebrity has got a new favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle this week. The hit ITV show is in its final few days and the eliminations have started.

But for the first time since the show premiered back in November, McFly singer Danny Jones is no longer the favourite to win. At least according to Oddschecker.

He has been usurped by another campmate. Find out who is the favourite to win as of December 3 - as the most likely celeb to be eliminated today has been named.

The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29.

1. Jane Moore - eliminated

The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29. | ITV Photo: ITV

The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote.

2. Dean McCullough - eliminated

The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2.

3. Tulisa Contostavlos - eliminated

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2. | ITV Photo: ITV

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote.

4. Melvin Odoom - eliminated

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV

