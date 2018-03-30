IN PICTURES: Dirty Onion hosts special Pooch Social event

Dog friendly bar, The Dirty Onion, which is based in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, has been making headlines recently thanks to its great dog menu offering - the first bar in Belfast to offer such a treat.

The popular bar, which warmly welcomes our four-legged friends all the way into the cosy atmosphere of downstairs, also hosted one of its popular Pooch Social events recently.

Dod lovers from across the Province united in a fun-filled day, which included a ‘doggy fair’ selling a range of locally produced food and accessories for your dog, live music with Matt Jones, a BBQ, and free caricatures for your dog.

The events, which are held regularly throughout the year, are in aid of Lucy’s Trust dog charity.

Lucy’s Trust (named in memory of a very special dog), was set up in 2010 to save as many dogs as possible in Northern Ireland.

As well as undertaking to help dogs who are in need of rehabilitation, care and treatment by providing sanctuary, treatment and protection on either a temporary or (if temperament difficulties dictate), a permanent basis, Lucy’s Trust also aim to promote kindness and compassion within the public domain towards dogs, and the promotion of responsible ownership, and accountability when caring for a dog.

They provide education and advice on appropriate training and recognition of behaviour patterns in dogs with the aim of preventing bites, and incidents involving dogs.

They also help to provide assistance and practical help in the form of taking dogs into the sanctuary environment, and offering practical behavioural assistance, advice and educational information.

Visit tagsrescue.ie/lucys-trust to find out more.

Visit thedirtyonion.comfor more news on Dirty Onion, or Like their Facebook for details and to look out for the next Pooch Social event.