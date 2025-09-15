The announcement comes the day before the Busted vs McFly tour was scheduled to begin.

The upcoming Busted v McFly tour will be without one key member of the group.

Busted’s James Bourne was set to be part of the tour, kicking off this week; however, health issues have led to his withdrawal from the tour.

The musician has revealed in a statement that over the past week, “it has become clear that I am not in good enough health” to go on the tour.

Busted member James Bourne has now revealed in a post on social media ahead of the band’s first date in Birmingham tomorrow (September 16) that he will no longer be part of the highly anticipated pop-punk showdown.

Busted's James Bourne has regrettably had to cancel his plans to join the Busted VS McFly tour due to health issues, a statement read. | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham, and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows”, he wrote.

“There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition, but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.”

The member, though, remained positive about coming back at some stage during the tour, telling fans, "I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It's still going to. be an amazing show, and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible."

The VS tour starts at Birmingham’s bp pulse LIVE before heading to the OVO Arena Wembley in London, the O2 in London, Leeds First Direct Bank Arena and both Utilita Arenas in Cardiff and Sheffield throughout the month.