James Nesbitt ‘honoured’ to accept LIPA companionship from Paul McCartney

By Casey Cooper-Fiske, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:26 BST
​Actor James Nesbitt has said he was “honoured” to receive a companionship from Sir Paul McCartney at a Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) graduation ceremony.

The 60-year-old, who starred in ITV drama Cold Feet, praised the work of students at the institute, as he was honoured alongside James Bond director Sir Sam Mendes , actor Adrian Lester and indie band The Wombats, who were formed at LIPA.

Nesbitt said at the ceremony: "I'm so honoured to accept this award from LIPA.

"When I visited a few months ago to speak to a group of students I was immediately struck by just what an extraordinary seat of learning this is, home to inspirational teachers and magnificent facilities out of which clearly pours creativity, innovation, passion, authenticity, collaboration and joy.

Actor James Nesbitt has said he was “honoured” to receive a companionship from Sir Paul McCartney at a Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) graduation ceremony.

"After my talk I was lucky enough to see a short scene from a new take on Oklahoma . It was honestly astonishing, breathtaking and, somehow, courageous."

The Northern Ireland -born actor also starred as civil rights activist Ivan Cooper in the film Bloody Sunday (2002), and has also appeared in The Missing, Occupation and Murphy's Law.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his lead role in Steven Moffat's Jekyll, portrayed Bofur in The Hobbit trilogy, and is a Unicef ambassador.

Nesbitt was awarded an OBE in 2016 in recognition of his services to drama and to the community in Northern Ireland .

Sir Paul McCartney (back row 3rd right) and his Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) companions for 2025 (back row left to right) Adrian Lester, James Nesbitt, Mark Featherstone-Witty, Sita McIntosh, Gay Linvill and Professor Sean McNamara. (Front row left to right) The Wombats Tord Overland Knudsen, Matthew Murphy and Dan Haggis with Manager Simon Bobbett at the annual graduation ceremony for the LIPA held at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. Picture date: Tuesday July 29, 2025.placeholder image
Sir Paul McCartney (back row 3rd right) and his Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) companions for 2025 (back row left to right) Adrian Lester, James Nesbitt, Mark Featherstone-Witty, Sita McIntosh, Gay Linvill and Professor Sean McNamara. (Front row left to right) The Wombats Tord Overland Knudsen, Matthew Murphy and Dan Haggis with Manager Simon Bobbett at the annual graduation ceremony for the LIPA held at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. Picture date: Tuesday July 29, 2025.

Others being honoured by Sir Paul were director Gay Linvill , who has directed episodes of The Big Bang Theory, and Go Live Theatre chief executive and arts accessibility campaigner Sita McIntosh.

The LIPA was founded by Sir Paul and Mark Featherstone-Witty in 1996, on the site of the old Liverpool Institute - the former school of both Sir Paul and Beatles bandmate George Harrison , and the adjacent Liverpool Art College , once attended by John Lennon .

This year's graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of around 420 graduating students from more than 30 countries, including Colombia , Hong Kong and India .

