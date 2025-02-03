Love Island: All Stars has announced a dramatic recoupling will take place tonight (February 7). It comes after two couples were unceremoniously ended after both Scott Thomas and Ron Hall quit the show.

There have been three times the players have had to couple up so far in the second series of the ITV2 spin off. Ahead of the recoupling, we thought we’d round up all the couples as they are right now.

The hit reality show will be airing nightly on ITV2 for the foreseeable future - a date for the final has yet to be confirmed. After you are finished with this article - see the bizarre rules the islanders have to follow in the villa.

1 . Casey and Gabby Casey Gorman, from series nine of Love Island, has been paired up with series 3 favourite Gabby Allen since Day 4. Casey was an early bombshell joining on day two, while Gabby has been in from the start.

2 . Catherine and Omar Catherine Agbaje, who was in series 10 of Love Island, is currently paired up with series 11 returnee Omar Nyane. They coupled up on Day 19 - after he entered the villa.

3 . Curtis and Ekin-Su Curtis Pritchard will be hoping to do better than finishing fourth - like he did in series 5. He is coupled-up with former winner Ekin-Su, who won series 8, and they have been coupled up since Day 4.