Love Island: All Stars 2025: who are the new bombshells - which seasons are they from?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Love Island: All Stars is adding two new bombshells tonight.
- Ron Hall and Grace Jackson will enter the villa on Day 8.
- It comes after the ITV2 show eliminated its first contestant for 2025.
Love Island: All Stars will see two new bombshells enter the villa tonight. It includes a former runner-up - and one fans will recognise from last year.
The first islander was dumped last night with India Reynolds being sent home. But the ITV2 hit is adding extra contestants to shake things up.
Fans can tune into Love Island: All Stars throughout the week. Here’s all you need to know about the new bombshells.
Who are the new bombshells on Love Island: All Stars 2025?
Following the dumping of India Reynolds on Sunday (January 19) night, two new bombshells are set to enter the villa. The identities were confirmed yesterday and fans might recognise them.
Ron Hall - series 9
It is not the first time Ron has appeared on a winter season of Love Island. He was part of the cast for the ninth series - which ran from January to March 2023.
Ron was the first Love Island contestant with sight-loss - he is blind in one eye due to a football injury as a kid. He was part of the cast from day one and finished as runner-up with his partner Lana Jenkins.
Grace Jackson - series 11
Less than a year after her last stint on Love Island, Grace is back for another shot at finding the one. She joined the 2024 series on Day 12 and lasted 40 days until Day 52 - will she make it all the way to the final this time.
When do they join the villa?
While the bombshells were announced on Sunday night, they are joining the villa on Day 8. So you can expect them to feature in tonight’s (Monday January 20) episode.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Who else has entered the villa?
Beyond the initial cast announced, former winner Ekin-Su joined on Day 1 with Casey O'Gorman joining on day two. Casey originally appeared in series 9.
Former series two contestant Tina Stinnes joined on Day 5. Returning to the ITV2 show almost a decade later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.