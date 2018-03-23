All Country Roads lead to John Denver tribute month

Pay homage to one of the most prolific artists of the 20th century – John Denver - at a special evening at Theatre at the Mill on April 13.

A Celebration of John Denver will take you on a magical journey through the musical career of the Country icon, featuring popular hits such as Annie’s Song, Leaving on a Jet Plane, Rocky Mountain High and Take Me Home Country Roads. Throughout his career, The New Mexico born singer racked up an impressive 41 albums, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and much more. Celebrate the his life and sing along to his most memorable hits, performed by the renowned Wayne Denton and his talented musicians with AV footage throughout. Tickets, priced £17, are on sale at www.theatreatthemill.com.