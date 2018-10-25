Anita Rani announced as Blue Planet II Arena Tour narrator

BBC presenter Anita Rani has been announced as host for Blue Planet II – Live In Concert, ahead of a 13-date arena tour next year, which will be coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast on March 23.

A highly-respected TV personality, Anita is a household name as one of the presenters of the BBC One series Countryfile, and regularly appears in and presents the BBC’s One Show.

Rani said of narrating the concert: “I am really honoured to have the role of host on the Blue Planet II Live In Concert arena tour. The TV series was such a fantastic and enlightening show and has really empowered society to view our oceans and environment with a great deal more care. I can’t wait to stand on stage with an 80-piece orchestra and huge screen showing some of that incredible Blue Planet II footage, it should be an amazing experience.”