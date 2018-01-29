Breakout star Rag’n’Bone Man announces Belfast show

The biggest UK breakout star of 2017 Rag’n’Bone Man (AKA Rory Graham) has announced a headline show at CHSq on Friday August 24.

With the release of the single‘ Human’ climbing to number 2 on the UK singles chart and number 1 in 11 countries, Rag’n’Bone Man quickly became one of the most talked about artists of year.

His debut album release ‘Human’ went straight to number 1 in the UK charts and was the fastest-selling debut record by a male artist of the decade.

Tickets, priced £30 + Booking Fee, go on-sale this Friday (February 2) at 9am from Ticketmaster Outlets nationwide.