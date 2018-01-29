Classical music and iconic dance tracks unite in Belfast show with Pete Tong

Pete Tong along with Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra have announced they will perform at The SSE Arena Belfast on Sunday November 25.

They will also play 3Arena Dublin on Saturday November 24.

This union of classical music and iconic dance tracks is another bold, brilliant move from one of the most influential figures in dance music. As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, Pete Tong has held a commanding presence over the industry for more than two decades. His unique position has earned him a reputation as the global ambassador of dance music.

The concept of Ibiza Classics and the album companion ‘Classic House’ released via Universal Music came into fruition in 2015 with BBC Radio 1’s Ibiza Prom at the Royal Albert Hall.

With its infectious, energetic brand of club music reworked by artistic director Chris Wheeler, the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra and the acclaimed conductor Jules Buckley has captured the hearts of millions and created an unforgettable dance-party.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 2) at 9am.