Cliona’s got talent

Tyrone singer Cliona Hagan will be stepping on to the stage of the Burnavon Theatre in Cooskstown next month for an evening of country music.

Former school teacher Cliona will be performing at the local venue on Saturday April 7, and tickets, priced £20, are on sale now.

Currently on tour supporting Derek Ryan, she is taking some time to stage her own solo shows as well, much to the delight of her fans.The classically trained singer, who is from Ballinderry, got to the finals of RTÉ’s All Ireland Talent Show in 2009, but country music has always been in her heart.

After blasting onto the Irish country music scene just over a year ago, she recently picked up the award for Best Newcomer at the RTE Irish Country Music Awards.

With her latest singles, We’re all gonna die someday, Cowboy Yodel Song, and, I Need Someone to Hold Me When I Cry, her tremendous voice and stage presence captivates all that come to see her.

She said: “My love for music started at an early age, and I was encouraged and supported by my family and teachers, before studying music and becoming classically trained.” For further information or to book tickets, contact the Burnavon Theatre Box Office on 028 8676 9949 or log onto www,burnavon.com.