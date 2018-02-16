Enjoy some ‘Good Vibrations’ with  the Beach Boys

Get out the beach towels and sunglasses! The Beach Boys are coming to perform a summer show at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on June 18.

The famous band is led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten, continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Most recently, The Beach Boys celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit Good Vibrations, which is widely considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of rock and roll. The Beach Boys have continued to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago.

Tickets are on sale now from the Waterfront Box Office on 028 9033 4455, online at www.waterfront.co.uk or from Ticketmaster outlets.