The Foo Fighters have announced a HUGE Belfast show at Boucher Road Playing Fields on August 19th 2019.

Tickets for the Belfast Foo Fighters show will be on sale to the public as of Friday, 23 November at 10am local time from Ticketmaster outlets.

See foofighters.com for information regarding pre-sales and more.

To buy tickets:

Ticketmaster: By Telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROI: 0818 719300)

Ticketmaster: Book Online: www.ticketmaster.ie