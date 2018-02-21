Former Beatle George Harrison's Mercedes AMG to be sold at auction

Baby you can drive my car! Or certainly George Harrison's cherished 1984 black Mercedes which is expected to fetch £40,000 at auction next month.

The ex-Beatle had the Mercedes 500 SEL AMG customised to his liking - including the addition of a wired-in mobile phone - in May 1984 when he bought the vehicle near to his home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Spoilers, a leather steering wheel, and a black chrome trim were also added to the car, eventually setting Harrison back a total of £85,000.

But all the investment was perhaps worthwhile after the car made a cameo in the band's official Real Love video in 1995.

Harrison clocked up 30,000 miles on the Mercedes during his 16-year ownership before he sold it to a friend in August 2000.

Omega Auctions will put the item up for sale in Newton-Le-Willow, Merseyside on March 24.

Included with the car is a pile of MOT certificates and paper with mileage recorded annually from 1996 together with the original service book.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: "George loved and cherished this car for 16 years.

"It's a beautiful looking car, a classic in its own right and ready to drive away."

Last year, Harrison's rare black Porsche 928 fetched £37,000.