Headliners announced for Celtronic 2018

Ireland’s leading electronic music festival, Celtronic, celebrates its eighteenth anniversary this summer with five days and nights of music events, film screenings, workshops, seminars, recording projects and much more at venues across the city of Londonderry from Wednesday June 27 – Sunday July 1.

For the last eighteen years, Celtronic has showcased the biggest international artists from across the electronic music spectrum alongside the best DJs, producers and live acts from the local Irish scene. Previous year’s festivals have featured headliners including Dixon, Jon Hopkins, Carl Craig, KiNK and Derrick May. The lineup for Celtronic 2018 is one of the strongest in recent years with some of the most in-demand and relevant acts in modern electronic music set to play at the acclaimed event which has been described as ‘Ireland’s answer to Sonar.

Making a rare Irish appearance at Celtronic 2018 will be one of the most significant names in electronic music, Roman Flügel, who has been a key player on the global electronic music scene for more than two decades. Poker Flat’s Steve Bug will make his Derry debut while Running Back Records main man, Gerd Janson will return to bring the festival to a close.

Techno is well represented with DVS1 bringing his versatile skills, infectious energy and physical power behind the decks alongside self-confessed noisician Paula Temple. They will be joined by Avalon Emerson, one of the leaders of techno’s new school who has been turning heads over the last few years with a series of rapturous records full of detail and melody. Housier vibes will come from one of North America’s most exciting new artists, Octo Octa and Studio Barnhus’ Kornél Kovács and DJ Seinfeld who has become an extraordinarily influential figure in house music in a relatively short space of time.

Recent years has seen several Derry born artists break through internationally and these artists are among the headliners at Celtronic 2018 including Hotflush and Deep Sea Frequency’s OR:LA, Eamon Harkin from New York’s leading dance music revivalists Mister Saturday Night, Hypercolour and 100% Silk regular The Cyclist. Ryan Vail, Darren Allen who has been making waves in Europe via releases on Underlying Form and Discobar.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be the premiere of a collection of new music created at Celtronic Studios by Ireland’s leading electronic music star Phil Kieran and three local musicians that will be performed by the country’s Ulster Orchestra. Derry now has one of the strongest club scenes in Ireland with a multitude of clubnights and events ensuring that the city is now a regular destination for the biggest names in dance music. The festival will feature showcases from some of the city’s finest clubnights including Bekuz vs Influx, Jika Jika and Queen & Disco

The full lineup for Celtronic 2018 will be revealed at the Celtronic 2018 launch party on Sunday May 6 at The Glassworks, Derry with Berghain-Berlin regular, Dr Rubinstein.

The non-profit making festival remains one of the best value festivals of its kind in Ireland with an access all events ticket costing £55 while nightly admission costs between £10-£20. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com and at The Millennium Forum Box Office (028 7126 4455).

For more info, check www.celtronicfestival.com, www.facebook.com/celtronicfestival or follow @celtronic on Twitter.