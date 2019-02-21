IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Are you wondering what to do with your spare time?
There are lots of interesting events, shows, concerts or exhibitions on across Northern Ireland. Here is our selection of some great things to do.
Discover Fermanagh Open Weekend, various locations, March 1-3'To kick off the season, many of Fermanagh's visitor attractions are opening their doors for free. Take this opportunity to visit and explore what there is on offer. Bring your family and friends and make a day of it, travelling from one attraction to the next or for those of you visiting the county then why not make a night of it. With many local accommodation providers offering great deals for the weekend you'll be spoilt for choice.
Long Meadow Farm Tours, Loughgall Road Portadown, March 2 and 22'Visit Long Meadow Farm for an unforgettable, fully guided tour in the heart of the Orchard County. Traverse the bountiful orchards, explore the cider-making facilities and sample award-winning Irish ciders all in the good company of the friendly and welcoming farm patrons, the McKeever family. To book a place on the tour log onto visitarmagh.com,
The Springsteen Sessions, Crumlin Road Gaol Belfast, March 2'The Springsteen Sessions are a seven-piece Glasgow-based band who pay homage to the 40-year career of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Covering over four decades of the Boss, these accomplished musicians tear into mighty classics such as Born To Run, 10th Avenue Freeze Out, Glory Days and Rosalita to name but a few. Tickets are on sale at www.crumlinroadgaol.com.
Larne Art Club Spring Exhibition, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, March 9-29'This annual exhibition and sale of works by members of Larne Art Club features original works in a variety of mediums and genres.'Larne Art Club meets in the Education Room of Larne Museum & Arts Centre on the first Tuesday of each month (September to November and February to May) at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. Admission to the exhibition is free.