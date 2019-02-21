IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Discover Fermanagh Open Weekend, various locations, March 1-3'To kick off the season, many of Fermanagh's visitor attractions are opening their doors for free. Take this opportunity to visit and explore what there is on offer. Bring your family and friends and make a day of it, travelling from one attraction to the next or for those of you visiting the county then why not make a night of it. With many local accommodation providers offering great deals for the weekend you'll be spoilt for choice.

