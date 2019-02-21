Manny Man Does the History of Ireland, Market Place Theatre Armagh, March 8'Based on John D Ruddy's hit series of books and YouTube videos, An Grian�n Theatre brings Manny Man's History Of Ireland to the stage. Watch as Syn (John D Ruddy) and Oppy (Louise Conaghan) romp through thousands of years of Irish history, from the Big Bang to the present day, with the help of illustrated cut-outs and comedy. Tickets are on sale from the theatre box office and online at visitarmagh.com.

IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Are you wondering what to do with your spare time?

There are lots of interesting events, shows, concerts or exhibitions on across Northern Ireland. Here is our selection of some great things to do.

Discover Fermanagh Open Weekend, various locations, March 1-3'To kick off the season, many of Fermanagh's visitor attractions are opening their doors for free. Take this opportunity to visit and explore what there is on offer. Bring your family and friends and make a day of it, travelling from one attraction to the next or for those of you visiting the county then why not make a night of it. With many local accommodation providers offering great deals for the weekend you'll be spoilt for choice.
Discover Fermanagh Open Weekend, various locations, March 1-3'To kick off the season, many of Fermanagh's visitor attractions are opening their doors for free. Take this opportunity to visit and explore what there is on offer. Bring your family and friends and make a day of it, travelling from one attraction to the next or for those of you visiting the county then why not make a night of it. With many local accommodation providers offering great deals for the weekend you'll be spoilt for choice.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Long Meadow Farm Tours, Loughgall Road Portadown, March 2 and 22'Visit Long Meadow Farm for an unforgettable, fully guided tour in the heart of the Orchard County. Traverse the bountiful orchards, explore the cider-making facilities and sample award-winning Irish ciders all in the good company of the friendly and welcoming farm patrons, the McKeever family. To book a place on the tour log onto visitarmagh.com,
Long Meadow Farm Tours, Loughgall Road Portadown, March 2 and 22'Visit Long Meadow Farm for an unforgettable, fully guided tour in the heart of the Orchard County. Traverse the bountiful orchards, explore the cider-making facilities and sample award-winning Irish ciders all in the good company of the friendly and welcoming farm patrons, the McKeever family. To book a place on the tour log onto visitarmagh.com,
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Springsteen Sessions, Crumlin Road Gaol Belfast, March 2'The Springsteen Sessions are a seven-piece Glasgow-based band who pay homage to the 40-year career of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Covering over four decades of the Boss, these accomplished musicians tear into mighty classics such as Born To Run, 10th Avenue Freeze Out, Glory Days and Rosalita to name but a few. Tickets are on sale at www.crumlinroadgaol.com.
The Springsteen Sessions, Crumlin Road Gaol Belfast, March 2'The Springsteen Sessions are a seven-piece Glasgow-based band who pay homage to the 40-year career of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Covering over four decades of the Boss, these accomplished musicians tear into mighty classics such as Born To Run, 10th Avenue Freeze Out, Glory Days and Rosalita to name but a few. Tickets are on sale at www.crumlinroadgaol.com.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Larne Art Club Spring Exhibition, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, March 9-29'This annual exhibition and sale of works by members of Larne Art Club features original works in a variety of mediums and genres.'Larne Art Club meets in the Education Room of Larne Museum & Arts Centre on the first Tuesday of each month (September to November and February to May) at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. Admission to the exhibition is free.
Larne Art Club Spring Exhibition, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, March 9-29'This annual exhibition and sale of works by members of Larne Art Club features original works in a variety of mediums and genres.'Larne Art Club meets in the Education Room of Larne Museum & Arts Centre on the first Tuesday of each month (September to November and February to May) at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. Admission to the exhibition is free.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3