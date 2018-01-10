Joan Baez on Fare Thee Well Tour 2018

Legendary artist and activist and 2017 R&R Hall of Fame inductee, Joan Baez, has announced that she will play the Waterfront Belfast and Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, as part of an extensive 2018 tour in conjunction with the release of a new studio album, her first since 2008’s Day After Tomorrow. Joan will perform at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on March 19 and at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on March 21 and 22.

Speaking of the tour, which will begin on March 2 in Stockholm, Sweden, Baez says: “While 2018 will be my last year of formal extended touring, I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album about which I am truly proud. I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favorites with my audiences around the world.”

The new as-yet-untitled album was produced by Joe Henry and will be released worldwide in late February 2018.

Baez’s career has spanned over 50 years during which she introduced Bob Dylan to the world in 1963, marched on the front lines of the civil rights movement with Martin Luther King, inspired Vaclav Havel to fight for a Czech Republic, and continues to this day to stand passionately on behalf of causes she embraces. She is the recipient of many honors including the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience award.

