Join Peter at Mount Stewart for Twilight at the Trust

Never someone to let the grass grow under his feet, Peter Corry has plenty in store for the rest of this year.

Having recently completed a tour with his brand new show Call of the Celts, Peter also has a number of projects in the pipeline for 2018.

He is already planning this year’s Christmas show, Music Box, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast in December but there is lots to be done before the festive season arrives.

This summer, Peter will be helping local young people to stage a fantastic new production of the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

In his role as artistic director of the Belfast School of Performing Arts, which has schools in Belfast, Ballymena, Lisburn and Bangor, Peter will be helping the budding young actors put together the show, which will be performed at Belfast’s Carlisle Memorial Church in August.

In June Peter will also be returning to the National Trust property, Mount Stewart for the hugely popular Twilight at The Trust.

As twilight falls, a handful of small groups will experience individual performances set in the rooms and grounds (weather permitting) of Mount Stewart house.

The evening will be presented by the master of the musicals himself, and he will be joined this year by Dame Mary Peters.

Experience different performances as you make your way through the magnificent rooms of Mount Stewart house and afterwards enjoy a canapé and drinks reception as the groups rendezvous in the great hall.

Performances include Peter Corry, soprano Fiona Flynn, from London classical guitarist Martin Vishnick, pianist Ciara Bowman and The Twilight Voices under the baton of renowned conductor Ashley Fulton.

“Mount Stewart is the perfect setting for this unique event,” explained Peter.

“The opportunity to be up close and personal to intimate musical performances while surrounded by the most beautiful of settings, is a rare treat. Take a seat then for the final phase of the evening while the performers gather together to entertain in this most stunning setting. A night of music, wonder and delight.”